Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,397. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

