Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

