Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,461 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

KMI opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

