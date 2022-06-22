Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Compass Point

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after buying an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after buying an additional 6,849,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,817,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

