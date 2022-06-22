KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.98

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and traded as low as $11.68. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 102,125 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 146,151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 118,910 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

