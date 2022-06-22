KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.98

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and traded as low as $11.68. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 102,125 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
