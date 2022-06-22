KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of KLA worth $55,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.95. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

