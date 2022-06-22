Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

