Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 2.2% Higher

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.24. 327,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,165,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

