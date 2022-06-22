KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.00) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($80.00) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.95) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

