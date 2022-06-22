Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 352,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 146,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

