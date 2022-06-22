Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.40. 352,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 146,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADRNY. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

