Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after buying an additional 240,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

