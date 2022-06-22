Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total transaction of 10,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,000 shares in the company, valued at 2,676,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total transaction of 10,040.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total transaction of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total transaction of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total transaction of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.19 on Tuesday, reaching 5.13. The company had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,680. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.87 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.31 and a 200-day moving average of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

