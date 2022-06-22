Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Eight Capital downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$31.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.53. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$28.28 and a 52-week high of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 98.65%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

