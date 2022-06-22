Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 2.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,535. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $411.39 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.