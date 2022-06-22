Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,372,000 after buying an additional 134,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,389,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,403,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.