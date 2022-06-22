Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.
About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
