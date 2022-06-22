Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Up 2.7%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 68,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 101,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Several research firms have recently commented on LABP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
