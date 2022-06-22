Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Mollie Fadule Purchases 5,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 136,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.