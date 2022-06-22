Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Mollie Fadule Purchases 5,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 136,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.