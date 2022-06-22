Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.65

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$129.65 and traded as low as C$122.50. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$122.50, with a volume of 348 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.05. The company has a market cap of C$846.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.