Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Latham Group stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $786.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $32.58.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
