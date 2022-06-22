Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) Critical Survey

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR – Get Rating) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flasr and Latham Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Latham Group $630.46 million 1.24 -$62.35 million ($0.66) -9.88

Flasr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A Latham Group -10.95% 1.61% 0.71%

Volatility and Risk

Flasr has a beta of -2.16, indicating that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latham Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flasr and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 169.50%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Flasr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Latham Group beats Flasr on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flasr Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

