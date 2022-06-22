Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

