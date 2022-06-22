Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lazard by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

