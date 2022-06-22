Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Leju has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

