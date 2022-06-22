Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

