Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.

LEN stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 60.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

