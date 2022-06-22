Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $106.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $3,930,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 63.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

