Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 8.6%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.47. 851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

