Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,645. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,170,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Liberty Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,608 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,545,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,403,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,491,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.