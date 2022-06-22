Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Director Paul A. Gould Sells 6,880 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LBTYK traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 1,743,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

