Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,316 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 17.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.79% of Liberty Global worth $107,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 142.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,245,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 76.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,621. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock worth $1,885,220 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.