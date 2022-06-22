LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 4,684 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

