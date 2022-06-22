LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,572 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

