LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,200,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

