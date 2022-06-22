LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $190.82 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.70.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

