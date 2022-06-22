LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

