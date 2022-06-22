LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 2,875 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.