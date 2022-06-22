LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 2,875 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

