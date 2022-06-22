LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 4,191 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

