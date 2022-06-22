LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 4,219 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

