LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 4,684 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.