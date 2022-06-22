LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,305,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

