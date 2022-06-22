LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

TIP stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

