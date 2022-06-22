LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. TNF LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

