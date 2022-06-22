LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $312.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

