LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

WMT opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.