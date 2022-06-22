LifeSteps Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

