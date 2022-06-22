LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

