LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40.

